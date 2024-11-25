Tomah VA Women's Health Focus Group

When: Fri. Dec 20, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





Join us for a virtual meet and greet with the staff of the Women's Health Clinic. Learn all about the fantastic services we offer and get to know the faces behind the care. Plus, we'll be sharing some helpful tips on managing Holiday Stress, because let's face it, this time of year can be tough. Don't miss out on this informative and uplifting event. It's a great opportunity to connect with our team and gain some valuable insights.

Please Register by calling 1-800-872-8662 ext. 66375 (A link will be provided to you at that time).



Other VA events