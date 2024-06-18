Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)
Intimate partner violence (IPV) refers to any violent behavior including but not limited to, emotional, physical or sexual violence, stalking and psychological aggression(including coercive acts) by a current or former intimate partner that occurs on a continuum of frequency and severity. It can occur in heterosexual or same-sex relationships and does not require sexual intimacy or cohabitation. IPV can also lead to short term and long term health problems and a wide range of mental health issues. If you or someone you know is experiencing IPV we can help.
To help build relationship health & safety the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) offers:
-Assessment & consultation with routine screening, safety planning, training to VA staff, and consultation for providers.
-Education of the risks and impact on physical and mental health, awareness, and prevention resources. Intervention with case management, individual and group treatment, and/ or couples counseling.
-Care coordination through referrals for VA services, and/ or community resources.
-Strength at Home (SAH) is a trauma informed and evidence based group program for people who struggle with conflict in relationships.
-12 or 26 week program for Veterans
- 8 week program for couples
Recovering from IPV through Strengths and Empowerment (RISE): An evidence-based trauma informed therapy program for VA patients who have experienced IPV.
- 8 sessions Veteran led in collaboration with the provider
Kimberly Windsor
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator
VA Tomah health care
Phone: