Women Veteran! We want to celebrate you on June 12th!

When: Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm CT Where: Building 135 Breezeway 3701 Loop Road East Tuscaloosa, AL Get directions on Google Maps to Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The first Women Veterans Recognition Day was held on June 12, 2018, marking the 70th anniversary of the groundbreaking Women's Armed Services Integration Act, signed into law by President Harry S. Truman on June 12, 1948. That law enabled women to serve as permanent, regular members of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and the recently formed Air Force.

Join us on June 12th in our Specialty Clinic/Pharmacy Area atrium as we celebrate women Veterans!

Women Veterans will be able to add their name, service information, and small photo to our recognition wall.(photo is optional)



We will have popcorn and cup.

cakes to celebrate.



For more information:

Faith Walker, LCSW

Women Veterans Program Manager

Bettina.walker@va.gov

205.554.7032