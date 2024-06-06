LGBTQ+ Veteran Lunch and Learn

Join us for the June Women's Health Program Lunch & Learn!

When: Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Building 145 Liberty Center 3701 Loop Road East Tuscaloosa, AL Get directions on Google Maps to Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The Women's Health Program June Lunch and Learn on June 13, 2024, will feature Michelle Hilgeman, Ph.D. Tuscaloosa VAMC's LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator. She will provide LGBTQ+ education.

1 CEU is provided. If you come in person, dessert and a bottle of water is also provided.

TMS registration is required REGISTER HERE - WOMEN'S HEALTH LUNCH & LEARN - LGBTQ+ 6/13/24

attendance will be from the in-person sign sheet or the Microsoft Teams sign-in below

