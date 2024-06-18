From Our Hearts to Yours: Selma-Area Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families Forum
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Hosts 2nd From Our Hearts to Yours Event in Selma, Alabama!
When:
Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am CT
Where:
Selma VFW Post 3016
299 Kings Bend Road
Selma, AL
Cost:
Free
FROM OUR HEARTS TO YOURS
presents:
Service Members, Veterans, and their
Families Forum
June 27, 2024, from 9 am- 12 pm
Location: VFW Post 3016, 299 Kings Bend Road, Selma, AL 36701
Hosted by Selma Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3016
WE ARE HERE FOR YOU!
CLAIMS ASSISTANCE
HEALTHCARE ENROLLMENT
PRESENTERS
RESOURCE SHARING
NETWORKING
Contact Lawanda Vanhorn@ 205-657-9363 or lawanda.vanhorn@va.gov for additional information or if you are interested in setting up a resource table.