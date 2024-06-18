Skip to Content

All outpatient clinics and administrative offices will be closed on Wednesday, June 19th, in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday. We will reopen on Thursday, June 20th. Please dial 911 or visit the closest emergency department in a life-threatening emergency. 988 will reach the Crisis Line. 

From Our Hearts to Yours: Selma-Area Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families Forum

FROM OUR HEARTS TO YOURS Flyer

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Hosts 2nd From Our Hearts to Yours Event in Selma, Alabama!

FROM OUR HEARTS TO YOURS
presents:
Service Members, Veterans, and their
Families Forum

June 27, 2024, from 9 am- 12 pm
Location: VFW Post 3016, 299 Kings Bend Road, Selma, AL 36701
Hosted by Selma Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3016

WE ARE HERE FOR YOU!
CLAIMS ASSISTANCE
HEALTHCARE ENROLLMENT
PRESENTERS
RESOURCE SHARING
NETWORKING

Contact Lawanda Vanhorn@ 205-657-9363 or lawanda.vanhorn@va.gov for additional information or if you are interested in setting up a resource table.

