From Our Hearts to Yours: Selma-Area Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families Forum Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Hosts 2nd From Our Hearts to Yours Event in Selma, Alabama! When: Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am CT Where: Selma VFW Post 3016 299 Kings Bend Road Selma, AL Get directions on Google Maps to Selma VFW Post 3016 Cost: Free





WE ARE HERE FOR YOU!

CLAIMS ASSISTANCE

HEALTHCARE ENROLLMENT

PRESENTERS

RESOURCE SHARING

NETWORKING

Contact Lawanda Vanhorn@ 205-657-9363 or lawanda.vanhorn@va.gov for additional information or if you are interested in setting up a resource table.