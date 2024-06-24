Women Veterans Program Lunch & Learn: Intimate Partner Violence and Stalking

Join us for the July Women's' Program Lunch and Learn: Intimate Partner Violence & Stalking

When: Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Building 145 Liberty Center 3701 Loop Road East Tuscaloosa, AL Get directions on Google Maps to Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Please join Women's Health and the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program for a Lunch and Learn on 7/11/2024 from 11-12 in Liberty Center, Building 145 (in front of GEC) or virtually on Microsoft Teams to learn more about Intimate Partner Violence and Stalking. (Lunch is not provided). We will have bottle water and dessert available. This event provides 1 continuing education credit for license when register beforehand in TMS.

Link for virtual option:

