Women Veterans Program Lunch & Learn: Intimate Partner Violence and Stalking
Join us for the July Women's' Program Lunch and Learn: Intimate Partner Violence & Stalking
When:
Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Building 145 Liberty Center
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cost:
Free
Please join Women's Health and the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program for a Lunch and Learn on 7/11/2024 from 11-12 in Liberty Center, Building 145 (in front of GEC) or virtually on Microsoft Teams to learn more about Intimate Partner Violence and Stalking. (Lunch is not provided). We will have bottle water and dessert available. This event provides 1 continuing education credit for license when register beforehand in TMS.
Link for virtual option:
https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fteams.microsoft.com%2Fl%2F…