Healing While Grieving: Support for Women Veterans and Families Lunch & Learn

Join us for the August Women Veterans Program Lunch & Learn!

When: Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Building 145-Liberty Center 3701 Loop Road East Tuscaloosa, AL Get directions on Google Maps to Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join us in Liberty Center or on Teams for Healing While Grieving: Support for Women Veterans and Families Lunch and Learn.

Grief is coping with loss.

Women Veterans are impacted by many types of loss before, during and after service.

Chaplain Jacqueline Long EdD, MDiv, MShrum, BCC TVMAC, will provide education on loss and grief.

1 CEU

Dessert and bottle water provided

TMS registration link https://gcc02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/...

Teams https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NWNjNzlmMzItZDgwNy00ZTk4LWIyNDYtNzcxNGYyYjgwYTdl%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%225e920224-0c49-4d11-ad0a-6f6dc63c247c%22%7d

