Healing While Grieving: Support for Women Veterans and Families Lunch & Learn
Join us for the August Women Veterans Program Lunch & Learn!
When:
Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Building 145-Liberty Center
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cost:
Free
Join us in Liberty Center or on Teams for Healing While Grieving: Support for Women Veterans and Families Lunch and Learn.
Grief is coping with loss.
Women Veterans are impacted by many types of loss before, during and after service.
Chaplain Jacqueline Long EdD, MDiv, MShrum, BCC TVMAC, will provide education on loss and grief.
1 CEU
Dessert and bottle water provided
TMS registration link https://gcc02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/...
Teams https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NWNjNzlmMzItZDgwNy00ZTk4LWIyNDYtNzcxNGYyYjgwYTdl%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%225e920224-0c49-4d11-ad0a-6f6dc63c247c%22%7d