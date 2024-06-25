Skip to Content

Healing While Grieving: Support for Women Veterans and Families Lunch & Learn

Healing While Grieving Flyer

Join us for the August Women Veterans Program Lunch & Learn!

When:

Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

Building 145-Liberty Center

3701 Loop Road East

Tuscaloosa, AL

Cost:

Free

Join us in Liberty Center or on Teams for Healing While Grieving: Support for Women Veterans and Families Lunch and Learn.

Grief is coping with loss.

Women Veterans are impacted by many types of loss before, during and after service.

Chaplain Jacqueline Long EdD, MDiv, MShrum, BCC TVMAC, will provide education on loss and grief.

1 CEU

Dessert and bottle water provided

TMS registration link https://gcc02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/...

Teams https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NWNjNzlmMzItZDgwNy00ZTk4LWIyNDYtNzcxNGYyYjgwYTdl%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%225e920224-0c49-4d11-ad0a-6f6dc63c247c%22%7d

