Tuscaloosa VA hosting 4th Annual "Man Up for Your Health" Event September 9th!

When: Mon. Sep 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Building 137, Sports Atrium 3701 Loop Road East Tuscaloosa, AL Cost: Free





The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is hosting our “4th Annual Man Up Event “on Monday, September 9, 2024, from 1000 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Building 137, Sports Atrium. The “Man Up Event” is geared toward encouraging male veterans to take control of their health and wellbeing.

This year’s event is geared toward hypertension/stroke in the male population. Hypertension (high blood pressure) is the pressure of blood pushing against the walls of the arteries. Arteries carry blood from your heart to other parts of your body.

In 2017, the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association published guidelines for hypertension management. It defined hypertension as a blood pressure at or above 130/80 mmHg. Stage 2 hypertension is defined as a blood pressure at or above 140/90 mmHg.

Having high blood pressure puts you at risk for heart disease and stroke, which are leading causes of death in the United States.

Nearly half of adults have high blood pressure (48.1%, 119.9 million). This is defined as a systolic blood pressure greater than 130 mmHg or a diastolic blood pressure greater than 80 mmHg or are taking medication for high blood pressure.

About 1 in 4 adults with high blood pressure has their blood pressure under control (22.5%, 27.0 million).

About half of adults (45%) with uncontrolled high blood pressure have a blood pressure of 140/90 mmHg or higher. This includes 37 million U.S. adults.

POC: Anita Rutledge, (205) 554-2000 ext. 2057

