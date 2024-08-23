Ride to Combat PTSD/Warrior Wellness Day Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Partners with Local Non-Profit Organization and Cities of Brent and Centerville to Host Motorcycle Ride and Warrior Wellness Day When: Sat. Sep 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Warrior Wellness Day at Heritage Park in Brent, Alabama 684 Heritage Park Drive Brent, AL Cost: Free





Ride to Combat PTSD: Riders will assemble at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center beginning at 8:00 am. “Kickstands Up” at 9:00 am to depart on ride to Bibb County.

Warrior Wellness Day: Will begin at 10:00 am at Heritage Park in Brent, AL. The event will include remarks from City and VA officials, special performances by Casey Thrasher, former American Idol contestant, and more. The event will also include wellness resources geared toward Service Members, Veterans, and their families as well as fun activities for the family, food trucks, and more!

If you would like to participate in the motorcycle ride that begins 9:00 am, you can sign up in advance online at www.motorcycletherapy.org/ride or register in-person the day of the event beginning at 8:00 am at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center located at 3701 Loop Road East.

Everyone is invited to participate in the Warrior Wellness Day beginning at 10:00 am at Heritage Park located at 684 Heritage Park Drive Brent, AL 35034

For more information about both events, reach out to LaCell Sherman at 205-201-1094 or Lawanda VanHorn-Rossell at 205-657-9363.

