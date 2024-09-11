Free Computer & iPhone/iPad Tutoring for Veterans

Free Computer Classes for Veterans Returns on September 18th!

When: Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm CT Repeats Where: Patient Education resource Center (Building 63, Ground Floor) 3701 Loop Road East Tuscaloosa, AL Cost: Free





Free computer & iPhone/iPad classes for Veterans returns to the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center on Wednesday, September 18th.

Classes are provided by the Culverhouse School of Accountancy and taught by University of Alabama students.

Classes will be offered each Wednesday for 8 weeks, concluding on November 6, 2024.

To reserve your spot, call (205) 535-0907 or visit lift.culverhouse.ua.edu

Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm CT Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm CT Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm CT Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm CT Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm CT Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm CT Wed. Oct 30, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm CT Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm CT

