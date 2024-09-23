2024 VISN 7 Virtual Mental Health Summit/Resource Fair: Back to Life, Back to Recovery
Tuscaloosa VAMC to Host 2024 Mental Health Summit and Resource Fair on October 9th!
When:
Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:30 pm CT
Where:
Building 137, Sports Atrium
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cost:
Free
The 2024 VISN 7 Virtual Mental Health Summit and Resource Fair will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 from 8:00 am- 3:30 pm in the Sports Atrium.
Featuring the theme: Back to Life, Back to Recovery, topics will include:
*Military Culture And Mental Health
*Veterans Justice Outreach Panel Discussion
*M2VA Program Information And Resources
*Peer Specialist Talks On Lived Experiences
Part 1 Features the Summit taking place from 8:00 am- 12:00 pm. The summit can be attended Live in the Building 137 Sports Atrium or Virtually Through Teams (pre-registration is required to receive the Teams link).
Part 2 Features an in-person Resource Fair in the Sports Atrium from 1:00 pm- 3:30 pm.
For 3.5 CEUs/CMEs, pre-registration is required by 10/08/2024
for TMS Course: VA 4663006
Microsoft Teams meeting link will be emailed after registration
For more information or questions, contact:
Lisa Handy, LISW-CP, LCSW
Associate Chief of Staff, Mental Health
205-554-2000 ext. 3568
Lisa.Handy@va.gov
Back To Life,
Back To Recovery