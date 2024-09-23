2024 VISN 7 Virtual Mental Health Summit/Resource Fair: Back to Life, Back to Recovery

Tuscaloosa VAMC to Host 2024 Mental Health Summit and Resource Fair on October 9th!

When: Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:30 pm CT Where: Building 137, Sports Atrium 3701 Loop Road East Tuscaloosa, AL Cost: Free





The 2024 VISN 7 Virtual Mental Health Summit and Resource Fair will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 from 8:00 am- 3:30 pm in the Sports Atrium.

Featuring the theme: Back to Life, Back to Recovery, topics will include:

*Military Culture And Mental Health

*Veterans Justice Outreach Panel Discussion

*M2VA Program Information And Resources

*Peer Specialist Talks On Lived Experiences

Part 1 Features the Summit taking place from 8:00 am- 12:00 pm. The summit can be attended Live in the Building 137 Sports Atrium or Virtually Through Teams (pre-registration is required to receive the Teams link).

Part 2 Features an in-person Resource Fair in the Sports Atrium from 1:00 pm- 3:30 pm.

For 3.5 CEUs/CMEs, pre-registration is required by 10/08/2024

for TMS Course: VA 4663006

Microsoft Teams meeting link will be emailed after registration

For more information or questions, contact:

Lisa Handy, LISW-CP, LCSW

Associate Chief of Staff, Mental Health

205-554-2000 ext. 3568

Lisa.Handy@va.gov

Back To Life,

Back To Recovery

Other VA events