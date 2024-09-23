Skip to Content

2024 VISN 7 Virtual Mental Health Summit/Resource Fair: Back to Life, Back to Recovery

Event flyer with topics and registration information/.

Tuscaloosa VAMC to Host 2024 Mental Health Summit and Resource Fair on October 9th!

When:

Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:30 pm CT

Where:

Building 137, Sports Atrium

3701 Loop Road East

Tuscaloosa, AL

Cost:

Free

The 2024 VISN 7 Virtual Mental Health Summit and Resource Fair will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 from 8:00 am- 3:30 pm in the Sports Atrium.

Featuring the theme: Back to Life, Back to Recovery, topics will include:

*Military Culture And Mental Health
*Veterans Justice Outreach Panel Discussion
*M2VA Program Information And Resources
*Peer Specialist Talks On Lived Experiences

Part 1 Features the Summit taking place from 8:00 am- 12:00 pm.  The summit can be attended Live in the Building 137 Sports Atrium or Virtually Through Teams (pre-registration is required to receive the Teams link).

Part 2 Features an in-person Resource Fair in the Sports Atrium from 1:00 pm- 3:30 pm. 

For 3.5 CEUs/CMEs, pre-registration is required by 10/08/2024
for TMS Course: VA 4663006
Microsoft Teams meeting link will be emailed after registration

 

For more information or questions, contact:
Lisa Handy, LISW-CP, LCSW
Associate Chief of Staff, Mental Health
205-554-2000 ext. 3568
Lisa.Handy@va.gov
Back To Life,
Back To Recovery

 

Last updated: