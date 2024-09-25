The Veterans' Free Legal Clinic returns to the Tuscaloosa VA on October 23rd!

When: Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT Where: Building 137 Sports Atrium 3701 Loop Road East Tuscaloosa, AL Cost: Free





Come out to meet with an LSA attorney to receive FREE legal services that protect your well-being and your assets.

Wednesday, October 23rd from 12:00 pm- 2:00 pm

Building 137 Sports Atrium

LSA is committed to providing

Alabama Veterans with the

resources needed to lead

fulfilling, healthy, & productive

lives after their service.

For More Information Contact:

LSA Veterans Staff Attorney, Glen Smith: gsmith@alsp.org

