Veterans' Free Legal Clinic

Flyer advertising free legal clinic

The Veterans' Free Legal Clinic returns to the Tuscaloosa VA on October 23rd!

When:

Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Building 137 Sports Atrium

3701 Loop Road East

Tuscaloosa, AL

Cost:

Free

Come out to meet with an LSA attorney to receive FREE legal services that protect your well-being and your assets.

LSA is committed to providing
Alabama Veterans with the
resources needed to lead
fulfilling, healthy, & productive
lives after their service.

For More Information Contact:
LSA Veterans Staff Attorney, Glen Smith: gsmith@alsp.org

Last updated: