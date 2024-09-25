Veterans' Free Legal Clinic
The Veterans' Free Legal Clinic returns to the Tuscaloosa VA on October 23rd!
When:
Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Building 137 Sports Atrium
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cost:
Free
Come out to meet with an LSA attorney to receive FREE legal services that protect your well-being and your assets.
LSA is committed to providing
Alabama Veterans with the
resources needed to lead
fulfilling, healthy, & productive
lives after their service.
For More Information Contact:
LSA Veterans Staff Attorney, Glen Smith: gsmith@alsp.org