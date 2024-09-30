Domestic Violence Awareness Month Resource Fair
Tuscaloosa VA to host annual Domestic Violence Resource Fair
When:
Fri. Oct 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Building 137 Sports Atrium
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cost:
Free
This Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month Resource Fair
will take place from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm in the Building 137 Sports Atrium. It will feature VA and community resources for experiencers of domestic violence. Don't suffer in silence. Be empowered!
For Questions about the event, contact Catherine Register, Intimate Partner Violence Coordinator, at 659-239-3245