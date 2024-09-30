Tuscaloosa VA to host annual Domestic Violence Resource Fair

When: Fri. Oct 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Building 137 Sports Atrium 3701 Loop Road East Tuscaloosa, AL Cost: Free





This Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month Resource Fair

will take place from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm in the Building 137 Sports Atrium. It will feature VA and community resources for experiencers of domestic violence. Don't suffer in silence. Be empowered!

For Questions about the event, contact Catherine Register, Intimate Partner Violence Coordinator, at 659-239-3245

