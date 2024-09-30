Skip to Content

Domestic Violence Awareness Month Resource Fair

Purple flyer announcing resource fair

Tuscaloosa VA to host annual Domestic Violence Resource Fair

When:

Fri. Oct 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Building 137 Sports Atrium

3701 Loop Road East

Tuscaloosa, AL

Cost:

Free

This Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month Resource Fair
will take place from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm in the Building 137 Sports Atrium. It will feature VA and community resources for experiencers of domestic violence. Don't suffer in silence. Be empowered!

For Questions about the event, contact Catherine Register, Intimate Partner Violence Coordinator, at 659-239-3245

