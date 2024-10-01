International Wave of Light: Pregnancy, Infant, & Child Loss Event

Participate in the world-wide, virtual pregnancy and infant loss event on October 15th

When: Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Tuscaloosa VAMC invites you to light a candle in honor of your baby and spread awareness about pregnancy and infant loss.

The International Wave of Light is a global event where a candle will be lit for one hour in each time zone. The Central Standard Time Zone hour will be from 7:00 pm-8:00 pm.

You may join the event online by scanning the QR code or copying and pasting this link into your internet browser: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_M2I4ODI0NmQtNzRkNi00ZjMwLWE3ZWItN2VkNDQxYjdiY2U3%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%225e920224-0c49-4d11-ad0a-6f6dc63c247c%22%7d

