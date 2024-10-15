Women Veterans' Program October Lunch & Learn: How VA helps Fight Cancer
Tuscaloosa VAMC Hosts October Lunch & Learn Focusing on Breast Cancer Care
When:
Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Building 145 Liberty Center
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cost:
Free
Join us as the Tuscaloosa VAMC Cancer Case Managers and Prosthetics Department provides education on the process and the resources the VA offers to assist women Veterans diagnosed with cancer. Join in person in the Building 145 Liberty Center on or TEAMS: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_YmNhMzg5NDktY2Vh…;