Mugs & Muffins for the Soul-Quarterly Women Veteran Gathering
Attend the Quarterly Female Veterans Social Event "Mugs & Muffins for the Soul"!
When:
Tue. Apr 29, 2025, 9:00 am – 10:00 am CT
Where:
Building 145-Liberty Center
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cost:
Free
You are invited to this in-person, quarterly women Veterans’ group with Women’s Health staff and Chaplain Services.
The event will take place in Building 145, Liberty Center beginning at 9:00 am.
The goal of this group is to connect female Veterans to each other.
We will start with an icebreaker and a short topic discussion while enjoying light refreshments.
Additional Dates:
July 29, 2025
October 28, 2025
For more information contact:
Faith Walker, LCSW,
Women Veterans Program Manager
Bettina.walker@va.gov or 205.554.7032