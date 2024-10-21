Mugs & Muffins for the Soul-Quarterly Women Veteran Gathering

Attend the Quarterly Female Veterans Social Event "Mugs & Muffins for the Soul"!

When: Tue. Apr 29, 2025, 9:00 am – 10:00 am CT Where: Building 145-Liberty Center 3701 Loop Road East Tuscaloosa, AL Cost: Free





You are invited to this in-person, quarterly women Veterans’ group with Women’s Health staff and Chaplain Services.

The event will take place in Building 145, Liberty Center beginning at 9:00 am.

The goal of this group is to connect female Veterans to each other.

We will start with an icebreaker and a short topic discussion while enjoying light refreshments.

Additional Dates:

July 29, 2025

October 28, 2025

For more information contact:

Faith Walker, LCSW,

Women Veterans Program Manager

Bettina.walker@va.gov or 205.554.7032

