Veterans Parade at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

Tuscaloosa to Hold Veterans' Parade on November 6th!

When: Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT Where: Parade route will be on the main street of the Tuscaloosa VA Campus. 3701 Loop Road East Tuscaloosa, AL Cost: Free





Veterans Parade

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Time: 10 am

The parade will begin at the entrance of Building 137 near the Woodland Road entrance to campus and proceed around campus ending near the Hospice of West Alabama building. The community is invited to attend by lining the sidewalks of the main drive beginning at 9:30 am.

For questions about the event, contact Kelan Roseman via email at kelan.roseman@va.gov or by phone at (205)554-2000 ext. 3883 or Aasia Goins at Aasia.Goins@va.gov or by phone at (205)554-2000 ext. 2404.

