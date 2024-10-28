Tuscaloosa VA to Hold Quarterly Veteran Town Hall November 19th!

When: Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Building 137- Sports Atrium 3701 Loop Road East Tuscaloosa, AL Cost: Free





The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center will hold its Quarterly Veteran Town Hall on Tuesday, November 19th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm in the Building 137 Sports Atrium.

The Town Hall will include updates from the Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefits Administration, and National Cemetery Administration. Highlights of the event will include claims assistants from the Veterans Benefits Administration will be on-site to assist with filing compensation and pension claims, Enrollment and Eligibility Specialists to assist with on-the-spot enrollment, information from State Veterans Affairs Partners as well as information about programs provided by the Tuscaloosa VA to assist Veterans, their families and Caregivers.

Want to share a special topic or present at the event? Would your program or service would like to have information tables to share resources with Veterans and their families at this event, please contact April Jones at April.Jones2@va.gov or (205) 554-2842

Veterans and staff can attend in person or tune into our Facebook Live feed by visiting www.facebook.com/VATuscaloosa

Other VA events