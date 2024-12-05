Women's Health December Lunch & Learn- Holiday Cheer & Sobriety

Join us for the December Women's Health Lunch & Learn - Holiday Cheer and Sobriety

December 12, 2024- Holiday Cheer and Sobriety

Join the Women’s Health Program to learn from TVAMC Comprehensive Outpatient SUD Treatment Program about how to maintain sobriety for the holidays

REGISTER HERE - WOMEN'S HEALTH LUNCH & LEARN - ALCOHOL IN MODERATION - 12/12/24

TEAMS: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_OWViMTRmZDItYWFjMC00ODU4LWE1MTAtNjg1ZDUyYWEwNTlj%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%225e920224-0c49-4d11-ad0a-6f6dc63c247c%22%7d

Bring your Lunch and Learn great tips and tricks to help during the holiday season.

All Lunch and Learn events include 1 CEU attached and are open to Veterans, staff, and community partners.

If the community partner needs the CEU, please contact Kay Roberts @ dedra.roberts1@va.gov or Faith Walker @ Bettina.walker@va.gov for the instructions to be added to TMS.

A lite snack/dessert and water provided.