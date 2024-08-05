PACT Act Town Hall and Outreach Event Veterans - enrolled and unenrolled - are invited to join us for our NEXT town hall/outreach event! When: Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm PT Where: Yakima VFW Post #379 118 S. 5th Ave. Yakima, WA Cost: Free





ALL Veterans are invited to join us Thu., August 8 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Yakima VFW Post #379 (118 S. 5th Ave., Yakima, WA). The primary topic will be providing updated details on PACT Act and the expanded eligibility options for Veterans followed by a question-and-answer period. Facility updates will also be provided as well.

The outreach event will have information focused on numerous VA programs along with a few community agencies in attendance. Veterans Benefits Administration staff will also be available to assist Veterans with benefits questions.

VA programs information: eligibility | homeless Veterans | patient advocate | women’s health | My VA Health | suicide prevention | community care | whole health | LGBTQ+ Veteran care

Community participation: Local county Veterans service officer | Yakima Valley Vet Center + other community programs

Walla Walla VA leadership and other subject matter experts will participate in the town hall portion to provide additional updates and answer questions. We invite you to attend our event on August 8. The Veteran’s voice matters and we thank you for our service!

Questions? Contact Linda.Wondra@VA.gov or call 509-386-1117.

Other VA events