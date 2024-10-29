The Washington DC VA Medical Center will host its annual Winterhaven Homeless Veterans Stand Down

When: Sat. Nov 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 50 Irving Street, Northwest Washington, DC Cost: Free





The Washington DC VA Medical Center will host its annual Winterhaven Homeless Veterans Stand Down on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The event will be held on the main medical center campus from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The annual outreach event brings together VA health and benefits services, federal agencies, local government offices, Veteran Service Organizations and community partners to provide health care, housing assistance, wrap-around services and resources to unsheltered and at-risk Veterans in the District of Columbia and areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. The Winterhaven Homeless Veterans Stand Down demonstrates VA’s commitment to ending homelessness among Veterans. For more information or to receive assistance, contact the Health Care for Homeless Veterans Team at the VA Community Resource and Referral Center, 202-745-3012.

