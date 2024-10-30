VA Caregiver Support Family Resource Fair

Annual Caregiver & Family Resource Fair

The Washington DC VA Medical Center’s Caregiver Support Program is hosting its Annual Caregiver & Family Resource Fair, November 7, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the medical center’s Freedom Auditorium. The event offers caregivers and family members education, support resources and the opportunity to meet and engage with other caregivers. At 12:00 p.m., join the team in the Freedom Auditorium for a special presentation by the Wounded Warrior Project, featuring Gold Star Mother, Mary Tallouzi.

For more information, speak with the VA Caregiver Support Program, 202-745-8000, Lea Anderson.

