When: Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:45 pm ET Repeats Where: DC VA Medical Center Clinical Research Building, Gate 1 50 Irving Street, Northwest Washington, DC Cost: Free





The Washington DC VA Medical Center in partnership with the Capital Area Food Bank hosts a monthly Veterans Mobile Food Pantry, offering Veterans fresh and non-perishable foods. Veterans in need or experiencing food insecurity, may pick up food bags the second Tuesday of each month at the DC VA Medical Center Clinical Research Building, Gate 1, 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Food bags are available on a first come, first served basis and 100 bags are currently provided.

Veterans who are not able to make it to the medical center, and are experiencing food insecurity, please speak with your VA primary care provider or social worker about accessible community resources.

Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:45 pm ET Tue. Dec 10, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:45 pm ET Tue. Jan 14, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:45 pm ET Tue. Feb 11, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:45 pm ET Tue. Mar 11, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:45 pm ET Tue. Apr 8, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:45 pm ET Tue. May 13, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:45 pm ET Tue. Jun 10, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:45 pm ET Tue. Jul 8, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:45 pm ET Tue. Aug 12, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:45 pm ET Tue. Sep 9, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:45 pm ET Tue. Oct 14, 2025, 11:00 am – 12:45 pm ET

