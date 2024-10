Empowering Voices: Wellness for Transgender & Gender Diverse Veterans

When: Fri. Nov 15, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET Where: Washington DC VA Medical Center Freedom Auditorium 50 Irving Street, Northwest Washington, DC Cost: Free





Empowering Voices: Wellness for Transgender & Gender Diverse Veterans

When: Friday, November 15, 2024, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Washington DC VA Medical Center

Freedom Auditorium

50 Irving Street, NW

Washington, DC 20422

Cost: Free

The Washington DC VA Medical Center in partnership with the DC Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs will host a safe and inclusive session to support transgender and gender diverse Veterans. The session will engage Veterans, their caregivers and family members in health and wellness workshops and offer resources. Plan to participate in a positive event, register via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/empowering-voices-health-wellness-for-transgender-and-gender-diverse-veterans-tickets-1037988851597?aff=eivtefrnd&utm-campaign=social%2Cemail&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-source=strongmail&utm-term=listing.

Veterans who wish to communicate with the DC VAMC LGBTQ+ coordinator, email: VHAWASLGBTQ@va.gov

Other VA events