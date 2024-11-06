Great American Smokeout & Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Fair

When: Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: DC VA Medical Center Atrium 50 Irving Street, Northwest Washington, DC Cost: Free





Weds., November 13, 2024, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

DC VA Medical Center Atrium

Free

Quitting smoking can be challenging, but your DC VAMC team offers care and support that can help. Join the DC VA Medical Center’s Tobacco Cessation and Lung Cancer Screening Programs for an information fair on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The information fair is from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the main medical center Atrium, and will educate Veterans about treatment, medication and support options to help with tobacco cessation. Also, eligible Veterans may receive a CT scan and enroll in the Lung Cancer Screening Program.

The DC VAMC team is hosting the information fair ahead of the National Great American Smokeout, held the third Thursday in November, to encourage Veterans and their families to learn more about tobacco cessation medications and resources. The VA’s program offers evidence-based practices, group counseling and tobacco cessation medications to help Veterans quit smoking for good. For more information, speak with your VA primary care provider about the Tobacco Cessation Program.

