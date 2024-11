Virtual Information Session: Grief During the Holidays, Managing Expectations in a Season of Joy

When: Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





Virtual Information Session: Grief During the Holidays, Managing Expectations in a Season of Joy

Thurs., November 14, 2024, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Virtual Registration Required (Cindy.Wallace@va.gov)

Free

Veterans are invited to join a virtual information session to navigate and manage expectations during the holiday season. The Washington DC VA Medical Center’s chaplain will lead the session and registration is needed for virtual access.

To register, email Chaplain Cindy Wallace, Cindy.Wallace@va.gov.

Other VA events