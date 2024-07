Veteran Resource Fair Vet Fest in Belle Gla When: Wed. Jul 10, 2024, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm UTC Where: Lake Shore Civic Center 1224 SW Avenue Eplace Belle Glade, FL Get directions on Google Maps to Lake Shore Civic Center Cost: Free





Vet Fest in Belle Glade. Over complimentary beverages and food, Veterans and loved ones can join the fun! From Toxic Exposure Screenings to increase your well-deserved benefits to legal aid and employment resources. The community affair has something for everyone under one roof.





