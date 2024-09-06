Skip to Content

All Things Veterans Symposium

The

When:

Tue. Sep 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:30 pm ET

Where:

2000 Virginia Ave

Fort Pierce, FL

Cost:

Free

The "All Things Veterans" Symposium is an event where the West Palm Beach VA, alongside various community partners, will provide comprehensive support for Veterans. The symposium will feature a panel to answer questions and offer services such as enrollment, benefits assistance, caregiver support, mental health services, homelessness resources, women's health, Whole Health, suicide prevention, and more.

