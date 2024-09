Integrative Wellness Teaching Kitchen

When: Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 10:30 am – 12:00 pm ET Repeats Where: 1C-131 – near the canteen 7305 North Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL Cost: Free





Learn a variety of Integrative/Functional Nutrition approaches to improve YOUR health. Along with interactive live cooking demos and experience a unique Whole Health modality each week.

Virtual & In-Person (1C-131 – near the canteen)

Series Topics Include: What is Integrative/Functional Nutrition

Environmental Toxins and Detoxification

Mediterranean Approach and Condition Specific Phytonutrients

What is the Brain Gut Connection

Adaptogens, Herbs & Spices

Supplements, How to Get the Most from Them

Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 10:30 am – 12:00 pm ET (repeats weekly through Sep 17, 2025)

