Lung Cancer Screening Ewareness event

When: Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Atrium 7305 North Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL Cost: Free





The WPB VA will host a Lung Cancer Screening Awareness event on November 14, 2024. As you know, this event presents an excellent opportunity to highlight and promote lung cancer screening, and we are excited to make the most of it. Please find the attached from the National Center for Lung Cancer Screening for social media, press release etc.

We plan to set up an information table to showcase the Lung Cancer screening program with same day Low dose Lung Ct Scans for eligible veterans, smoking cessation program, the Nightingale study, demonstrating our facility's dedication to cutting-edge clinical trials. Finally, a representative from Intuitive https://www.intuitive.com/en-us/patients/ion-robotic-bronchoscopy to highlight the WPB VA's Robotic-Assisted Lung Biopsy with Ion Bronchoscopy system.

