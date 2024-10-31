Tech Training For Troops
When:
Fri. Nov 1, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
7305 North Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL
Cost:
Free
The VA login switch is coming this January 2025. Get ahead of the expected changes with the help of these free sessions!
Every 1st and 3rd Friday of November, December and January at 10 a.m.-Noon at the VA Medical Center, Room BC-263. Items to bring: Cellphone and valid driver's license/government issued state ID.
