13th Annual Tequesta Chili Cook-Off and Beer Tasting Event 13th Annual Tequesta Chili Cook-Off When: Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Tequesta Village Center One Main Street Tequesta, FL Cost: Free





Get ready for the 13th Annual Tequesta Chili Cook-Off and Beer Tasting Event. It's going to be a spicy, hoppy good time!

Come celebrate our Veterans in this all inclusive event with live music , military fly-overs, celebrity guests and judges, an award ceremony honoring our Veterans, food/drinks, raffles prizes, a live auction and much more. Wild 32 teams compete for the best chili!



