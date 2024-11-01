Skip to Content

13th Annual Tequesta Chili Cook-Off and Beer Tasting Event

Get ready for the 13th Annual Tequesta Chili Cook-Off and Beer Tasting Event. It's going to be a spicy, hoppy good time!

13th Annual Tequesta Chili Cook-Off

When:

Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

Where:

Tequesta Village Center

One Main Street

Tequesta, FL

Cost:

Free

Come celebrate our Veterans in this all inclusive event with live music , military fly-overs, celebrity guests and judges, an award ceremony honoring our Veterans, food/drinks, raffles prizes, a live auction and  much more. Wild 32 teams compete for the best chili! 
 

