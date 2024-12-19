West Palm Beach VA awarded as an ALS Association Recognized Treatment Center

PRESS RELEASE

December 19, 2024

West Palm Beach , FL — The West Palm Beach VA Health Care System (WPBVAHCS) announces the award of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Clinic by the ALS Association as a Recognized Treatment Center. This distinguishment serves as the first and only VA facility in Florida to receive the renowned title.

The recognition is based on established requirements of the program, professionals’ skill sets, patients living with ALS served, relationships with local staff and access to care.

“Access to exceptional care is what propels all that we do,” says Chief of Staff Dr. Ronald Williams. “The strength is like no other by our Veteran patients battling ALS, but alongside our educated and passionate team they have found a second home to release their mind and discover support. This award is a testament to all that our ALS Clinic team does and will continue to do for local American heroes.”

The multidisciplinary team encompasses a Neurologist; Pulmonologist; Gastroenterologist; Nurse; Clinic Coordinator; Physical, Occupational, Respiratory Therapists; Speech Language Pathologist; Social Worker; Dietician; Mental Health Professional; Chaplain; and Association liaison.

For more information, contact the WPBVAHCS Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607.