West Palm Beach VA Community Living Center awarded as Committed to Care Excellence

PRESS RELEASE

January 8, 2025

West Palm Beach , FL — The West Palm Beach VA Health Care System (WPBVAHCS) announces the recognition of the Community Living Center (CLC) as Committed to Care Excellence by the Age-Friendly Health System.

The acknowledgement is based on a 4Ms framework: 1. What Matters: Health care goals and preferences across all settings of care; 2. Medication: Medication that does not interfere with what matters most to the patient; 3. Mentation: Prevention, identify, treat, and manage dementia, depression and delirium and 4. Mobility: Ensure the older adults move safely daily to maintain function and do what matters.

The recognition of practicing “What Matters” is a gap identified in healthcare by older patients in clinical interactions and settings.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. population aged 65+ years is estimated at 83.7 million in 2050. These demographic advances are addressed presently at the VA CLC with evidence-based practices to ensure the VA stands strong and able to care for every older adult Veteran at every care interaction. Specialized care is met with specialized treatment for all patients residing in the Center.

“The award echoes the instilled dedication and evolving healthcare practices tailored to each Veteran staying at the Center,” said WPBVAHCS Executive Director Cory Price. “Many Veterans call the CLC home, and that is exactly what we aim to provide to all patients – a sanctuary where a holistic approach is provided centered on what matters most to them.”

The CLC provides Short-Stay Rehabilitation, Short-Stay Skilled Nursing Care, Short-Stay Continuing Care, Long-Stay Continuing Care, Hospice, Palliative, and Respite Care.

For more information, contact the WPBVAHCS Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607.

xxx