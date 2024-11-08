West Palm Beach VA expands BioVigil Technology

PRESS RELEASE

November 8, 2024

West Palm Beach , FL — After a highly successful inpatient installation, the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) has expanded the implementation of BioVigil’s electronic hand hygiene monitoring system to include all outpatient clinic areas.

BioVigil is an automated method to measure employee hand hygiene behavior, increase compliance, and improve overall quality and safety throughout the medical center. The system collects data that is linked to each user’s badge, enabling care teams to monitor hand hygiene compliance, provide real-time reminders at the point of care, track cross contamination, and conduct thorough contact-tracing to pinpoint sources of infection should they occur, and prevent future transmission.

“Since installing BioVigil a year ago, we have remained committed to ensuring the safety of the Veterans that we have the privilege to serve and their loved ones by consistently displaying the green indicator light on the badge.” said Inessa Semenov, WPBVAHCS Infection Control Officer (pictured). “It offers another point of protection to prevent infection among our Veterans and allows for a seamless healing journey for them to get back to doing what they love most.”

“We are excited to advance our partnership with West Palm Beach VA, and to play a part in deepening their culture of safety,” said Erix Axter, BioVigil President and CEO. “Together, we are improving quality and safety and saving lives by something as simple as ensuring clean hands.”

Proper hand hygiene is one of the most reliable ways to prevent the 1.7 million healthcare associated infections (HAIs) that occur in the United States each year.

For more information, contact the WPBVAHCS Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607.