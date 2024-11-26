West Palm Beach VA honors American hero, Mr. Thomas H. Corey

PRESS RELEASE

November 26, 2024

West Palm Beach , FL — The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) is excited to announce the signing into law of a bill (H.R.7333) on behalf of U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and U.S. Congressman Brian Mast to rename the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center as the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center.

This bill officially renames the main campus, one of eight clinical care sites of care within the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System.

Mr. Thomas H. Corey was not just a patient of the local VA health care system, he was a national treasure and steadfast supporter who was integral in the medical center’s inception and ongoing operations.

Shortly following his draft into the U.S. Army, Mr. Corey was sent to Vietnam in May of 1967, where he served as a Squad Leader with the 1st Air Cavalry Division. On January 31, 1968, while engaged in battle against enemy positions he received an enemy round in the region of his cervical spinal column. This injury consequently resulted in him being paralyzed and a quadriplegic for life. Following the incident, in 1968, at the age of 24, he medically retired.

Following his military service, Mr. Corey’s involvement throughout local, regional, and national Veteran organizations knew no limits. He was the founding President of West Palm Beach Chapter 25, Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) in 1981 and a founding member of the local Friends of Fisher House, Inc., whose mission is to support the Fisher House located at the West Palm Beach VA.

“Mr. Corey gave everything to help Veterans and this nation as he dedicated his life for the lives of other Veterans,” says WPBVAHCS Executive Director Cory Price. “It is only fitting for all that he has done for this nation and for Veterans that he be recognized with this special distinction.”

“Tom Corey was a good friend, and a hero to many. He leaves behind a legacy of service for his selflessness both on and off the battlefield” says Congressman Brian Mast. “He was a tireless advocate for Veteran’s healthcare, particularly Vietnam Veterans, so naming the West Palm Beach VA in his honor is the least we can do to honor his legacy and his passionate advocacy for Veterans.”

Read more on Mr. Corey’s life story: https://www.vvmf.org/Honor-Roll/502001/Thomas-H-Corey/

