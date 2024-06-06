San Angelo PACT Act VetFest

When: Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT Where: 4240 Southwest Boulevard San Angelo, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Colonel Charles and JoAnne Powell VA Clinic Cost: Free





PACT Act Summer VetFest

West Texas VA Health Care System (WTVAHCS)and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), Waco Regional Office, are hosting the San Angelo regional PACT Act Summer VetFest at the San Angelo VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, on Wednesday, June 26, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM.

VBA and other Veteran Service Organization claims representatives will be on hand to file and answer all your VBA claims questions. Also on hand will be VHA Enrollment and Eligibility and Patient Advocates.

VBA claims assistance by appointment

Claim your appointment time to meet with a VBA rep now.