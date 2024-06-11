Women Veterans Appreciation Day

The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is honored to announce the unveiling of Corporal Shirley Maxine Aho’s World War II Marine Corps uniform in a special ceremony on Women Veterans Recognition Day.

When: Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm MT Where: Main Lobby 2121 North Avenue Grand Junction, CO Get directions on Google Maps to Grand Junction VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The event will take place in the main lobby of the hospital located at 2121 North Avenue on June 12, 2024, at 2:00 PM.

This poignant tribute aims to celebrate the extraordinary contributions of women veterans like Corporal Aho, whose service and legacy have paved the way for future generations.