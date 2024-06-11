Women Veterans Appreciation Day
The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is honored to announce the unveiling of Corporal Shirley Maxine Aho’s World War II Marine Corps uniform in a special ceremony on Women Veterans Recognition Day.
When:
Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
Main Lobby
2121 North Avenue
Grand Junction, CO
Cost:
Free
The event will take place in the main lobby of the hospital located at 2121 North Avenue on June 12, 2024, at 2:00 PM.
This poignant tribute aims to celebrate the extraordinary contributions of women veterans like Corporal Aho, whose service and legacy have paved the way for future generations.