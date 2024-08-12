Skip to Content

VA Western Colorado Health Care System Summer VET FEST August 28th, 2024

When:

Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm MT

Where:

2121 North Avenue

Grand Junction, CO

Cost:

Free

Summer VET FEST will have various departments that will provide information on:

  • PACT Act benefits
  • healthcare enrollment
  • VBA Benefits, and other services for Veterans. 

Visit our booths at 5th and Main for inquiries on VA health care and benefits. 

When: Thursday August 29, 2024 5:30pm - 8:00pm
Where: Down Town Grand Junction, Colorado 5th and Main

We look forward to seeing you there!

