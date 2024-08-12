VA Western Colorado Health Care System Summer VET FEST August 28th, 2024

When: Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm MT Where: 2121 North Avenue Grand Junction, CO Cost: Free





Summer VET FEST will have various departments that will provide information on:

PACT Act benefits

healthcare enrollment

VBA Benefits, and other services for Veterans.

Visit our booths at 5th and Main for inquiries on VA health care and benefits.

We look forward to seeing you there!

