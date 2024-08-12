VA Western Colorado Health Care System Summer VET FEST August 28th, 2024
When:
Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm MT
Where:
2121 North Avenue
Grand Junction, CO
Cost:
Free
Summer VET FEST will have various departments that will provide information on:
- PACT Act benefits
- healthcare enrollment
- VBA Benefits, and other services for Veterans.
Visit our booths at 5th and Main for inquiries on VA health care and benefits.
We look forward to seeing you there!