Suicide Prevention & Mental Health Summit

Join us on September 26th at Colorado Mesa University Center Ballroom 235 to discover more about VA and Community Veteran Suicide Prevention Initiatives.

Parking will be available in the University Center parking garage.

For additional information about this event, please reach out to the Veteran Outreach Coordinator at 970-914-2410.

Veterans in need of enrolling in VA Health Care can contact the VA Health Care Hotline at 877-222-8387 or visit Grand Junction VA Medical Center | VA Western Colorado Health Care | Veterans Affairs

To learn more about VA Mental Health services visit Health Services | VA Western Colorado Health Care | Veterans Affairs

