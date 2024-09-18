An Emergency Training Drill is scheduled to take place on September 27, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at our Grand Junction VA Medical Center.

The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is committed to ensuring the safety and preparedness of its staff and patients. To this end, an Emergency Training Drill is scheduled to take place on September 27, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at our Grand Junction VA Medical Center. This vital exercise is designed to enhance the facility's readiness in the event of an actual emergency, ensuring that all personnel are well-equipped to handle a variety of critical situations.

Patients and visitors can rest assured that this drill will not impact patient care in any way. All medical services will continue as usual, with no interruptions in treatment or appointments. The health and well-being of patients remain the top priority, and the drill will be conducted with minimal disruption to daily operations. The VA Western Colorado Health Care System appreciates the cooperation and understanding of everyone during this important training exercise.

