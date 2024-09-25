2nd Annual Trunk or Treat! | VA Western Colorado Health Care System

Join Us for the 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat!

When: Sun. Oct 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm MT Where: Front South Parking Lot 2121 North Avenue Grand Junction, CO Cost: Free





The VA Western Colorado Health Care System invites you to a fang-tastic event on October 27th from 11 AM to 1 PM in our Grand Junction VA Medical Center's front south parking lot!



We've teamed up with our amazing Community Partners to bring you an afternoon filled with fun games, delicious treats, and plenty of Halloween cheer. Whether you're a kid or just a kid at heart, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Don't miss out on this frightfully fun event – put on your best costume, bring your friends and family, and come on down for a boo-tiful time!

