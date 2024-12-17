VA Western Colorado Health Care System Announces New Phone Number for Moab Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

December 17, 2024

Moab , UT — The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is pleased to announce that our Moab Clinic now has a new phone number to better serve our Veteran community.

Effective immediately, Veterans and community members can reach the Moab Clinic by calling 435-268-7960 for all their needs and inquiries. In our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care and support, we have ensured that our previous phone number will remain operational until December 31, 2024. This overlap period is designed to facilitate a smooth and seamless transition for everyone who relies on our services.

We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to our Veterans for their service and for being an integral part of our community. We are dedicated to ensuring that your health care experience is both efficient and supportive. Please help us spread the word by sharing this important update with fellow Veterans who may need to update their contact information for the Moab Clinic.

Media Contact Stephanie McAntee Director of Communications and Community Development

Phone: 970-244-1324

Email: vhagrjpublicaffairs@va.gov

Thank you for your cooperation and support as we continue to enhance our services for the veteran community.