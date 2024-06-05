New York State June Veterans Service Fair

Skip to Content

New York State Veterans Service Fair

The New York State Division of Veterans Services and the New York State Department of Labor presents a Veterans Services Fair for the month of June DATE: June 20, 2024 TIME: 10:00 – 1:00 LOCATION: Trott Center in Niagara Falls; Second Floor Room 2R PARTICIPATING AGENCIES: Veterans Administration, Niagara County Employment and Training , New York State Department of Labor,  New York State Division of Veterans Services , Veterans Services Agency,  We Are Dwyer Program,  Buffalo Vet Center  Homestead Funding , Veterans One Stop Center , Blue Cross Blue Shield, WNYHeroes,  SoldierOn And Many More.

 AVAILABLE TO HELP WITH: • Employment, Compensation, Education, Pension, Financial Assistance, Home Mortgage Solutions, Niagara Thank a Vet Program, New York State Benefit Questions, V.A. Medical Benefits • EMPLOYERS EXPECTED TO ATTEND INCLUDE TOPS, EXPRESS EMPLOYMENT, RIDGE ROAD EXPRESS, INTANDEM, AND MORE.

