New York State June Veterans Service Fair The New York State Division of Veterans Services and the New York State Department of Labor presents a Veterans Services Fair for the month of June When: Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Trott Center in Niagara Falls; Second Floor Room 2R 1001 11th Street Niagara Falls, NY





The New York State Division of Veterans Services and the New York State Department of Labor presents a Veterans Services Fair for the month of June DATE: June 20, 2024 TIME: 10:00 – 1:00 LOCATION: Trott Center in Niagara Falls; Second Floor Room 2R PARTICIPATING AGENCIES: Veterans Administration, Niagara County Employment and Training , New York State Department of Labor, New York State Division of Veterans Services , Veterans Services Agency, We Are Dwyer Program, Buffalo Vet Center Homestead Funding , Veterans One Stop Center , Blue Cross Blue Shield, WNYHeroes, SoldierOn And Many More.

AVAILABLE TO HELP WITH: • Employment, Compensation, Education, Pension, Financial Assistance, Home Mortgage Solutions, Niagara Thank a Vet Program, New York State Benefit Questions, V.A. Medical Benefits • EMPLOYERS EXPECTED TO ATTEND INCLUDE TOPS, EXPRESS EMPLOYMENT, RIDGE ROAD EXPRESS, INTANDEM, AND MORE.