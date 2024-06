WNYIL Disability Pride Festival WNY VA Visually Impaired Services Team at the WNYIL Disability Pride Festival When: Fri. Jul 26, 2024, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Canalside 44 Prime St Buffalo, NY Get directions on Google Maps to Canalside Cost: Free





The Visually Impaired Services Team from the WNY VA Healthcare System will be attending the WNYIL Disability Pride Festival on Friday, July 26th from 2pm-6pm.



Celebrate the 34th Anniversary of the ADA with WNYIL and over 40+ other community vendors!