Outreach event at the American Red Cross Military and Veteran Resource Brunch When: Sat. Jun 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 962 Wehrle Drive Williamsville, NY Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





The VAWNY Outreach team will be on site at the American Red Cross Military and Veteran Resource Brunch being held Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the

George F. Lamm-American Legion Post 622

962 Wehrle Drive

Williamsville, NY 14221

Representatives will be available to answer questions about enrollment and benefits.