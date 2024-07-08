V.A. Medical Foster Home Information Session

Learn more about the VA Medical Foster Home Program

When: Mon. Jul 15, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





Join us for an informative online event to learn more about the V.A. Medical Foster Home program. Discover how this program provides veterans with long-term care in a home setting, offering a family-like environment with personalized care. Whether you're a veteran interested in this option or a caregiver looking to provide support, this session is perfect for you. Don't miss out on this opportunity to get all the information you need!

