When: Tue. Aug 20, 2024, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm ET Where: 301 3495 Bailey Avenue Buffalo, NY Get directions on Google Maps to Buffalo VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join us for the VAWNYHS Mental Health Summit 2024 focusing on suicide prevention and providing resources to Veterans.

The program will include an overview of the Veterans' Comprehensive Prevention, Access To Care, And Treatment Act (COMPACT Act) where any Veteran – whether enrolled in VA or not – can go to a VA or non-VA emergency room for emergent suicidal care.

RSVP by Aug. 5 to Christopher.Ramnauth@va.gov

