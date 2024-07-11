Mental Health Summit 2024
When:
Tue. Aug 20, 2024, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm ET
Where:
301
3495 Bailey Avenue
Buffalo, NY
Cost:
Free
Join us for the VAWNYHS Mental Health Summit 2024 focusing on suicide prevention and providing resources to Veterans.
The program will include an overview of the Veterans' Comprehensive Prevention, Access To Care, And Treatment Act (COMPACT Act) where any Veteran – whether enrolled in VA or not – can go to a VA or non-VA emergency room for emergent suicidal care.
RSVP by Aug. 5 to Christopher.Ramnauth@va.gov