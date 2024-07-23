VAWNYHS Vet Fest at the Town of Cheektowaga Veterans Resource Fair Stop by to learn more about VA Western New York Health System (VAWNYHS) services and expanded eligibility! When: Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 2:00 pm – 8:30 pm ET Where: Cheektowaga Town Park 2600 Harlem Road Cheektowaga, NY Get directions on Google Maps to Cheektowaga Town Park Cost: Free





VAWNYHS representatives from:

Women’s Health

Caregiver Support

Low Vision Clinic

Community Care

Homeless Program

Enrollment and Eligibility

VBA - Veterans Benefits Administration

Recreation Therapy

Dementia Care

Connected Care

PACT Act Toxic Exposure Screenings

will be on site to orientate and educate Veterans about the services.

