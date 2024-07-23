VAWNYHS Vet Fest at the Town of Cheektowaga Veterans Resource Fair
Stop by to learn more about VA Western New York Health System (VAWNYHS) services and expanded eligibility!
When:
Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 2:00 pm – 8:30 pm ET
Where:
Cheektowaga Town Park
2600 Harlem Road
Cheektowaga, NY
Cost:
Free
Stop by to learn more about VA Western New York Health System (VAWNYHS) services and expanded eligibility!
VAWNYHS representatives from:
- Women’s Health
- Caregiver Support
- Low Vision Clinic
- Community Care
- Homeless Program
- Enrollment and Eligibility
- VBA - Veterans Benefits Administration
- Recreation Therapy
- Dementia Care
- Connected Care
- PACT Act Toxic Exposure Screenings
will be on site to orientate and educate Veterans about the services.