VAWNYHS Vet Fest at the Town of Cheektowaga Veterans Resource Fair

VAWNY Pact Act Event

Stop by to learn more about VA Western New York Health System (VAWNYHS) services and expanded eligibility!

When:

Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 2:00 pm – 8:30 pm ET

Where:

Cheektowaga Town Park

2600 Harlem Road

Cheektowaga, NY

Cost:

Free

VAWNYHS representatives from:

  • Women’s Health 
  • Caregiver Support 
  • Low Vision Clinic 
  • Community Care 
  • Homeless Program 
  • Enrollment and Eligibility 
  • VBA  - Veterans Benefits Administration
  • Recreation Therapy
  • Dementia Care 
  • Connected Care 
  • PACT Act Toxic Exposure Screenings

will be on site to orientate and educate Veterans about the services. 

