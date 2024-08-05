VA Medical Foster Home Information Session

When: Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register Don't miss this opportunity to make a difference in the lives of veterans. Register now and mark your calendar for this important event!

Join us online on Wednesday, August 28 at 12:00 PM EDT to learn all about the the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Foster Home (MFH) Program which offers Veterans more options to support independence in a home-like environment. If you're interested in learning more about becoming a foster caregiver, this session is for you!

Discover the benefits of our program, how it works, and get all your questions answered by our knowledgeable team. Don't miss this opportunity to make a difference in the lives of veterans.

Register now and mark your calendar for this important event!

Other VA events